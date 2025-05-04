DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

