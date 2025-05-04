BNP Paribas Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,501.04. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,009 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,381 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.