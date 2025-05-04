Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 28,990 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 278.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

