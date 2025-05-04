Benchstone Capital Management LP Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.5% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benchstone Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.