145 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $242.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.05.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

