Wahed Invest LLC Sells 62 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,285. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $268.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.01. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.45 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

