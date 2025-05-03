PDT Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.