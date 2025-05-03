Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 39.8% in April

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,361,258 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 742,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

