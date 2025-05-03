Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 3,618 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $249,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $277.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

