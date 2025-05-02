Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 10,028 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NTST opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.29 and a beta of 0.91. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

