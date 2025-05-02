Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 295.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,787 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.27% of Veris Residential worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

VRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

