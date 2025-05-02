WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.76. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

