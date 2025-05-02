Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

About Tenaz Energy

Shares of TSE TNZ opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$407.23 million, a PE ratio of 219.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.16. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.