Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
