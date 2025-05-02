Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Drops By 20.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of FRCEF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.85 price objective on Fletcher Building and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

