First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,056 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

