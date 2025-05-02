PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hafnia by 1,084.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000.

Shares of HAFN opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

