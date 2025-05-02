Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Lennar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $251,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $241,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

