15,415 Shares in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 472,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 623,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80,982 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 928,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.30 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million.

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.