MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RB Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after buying an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 100,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Down 0.7 %

RBA opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

