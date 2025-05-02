MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 741.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

