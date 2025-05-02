PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,674 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.