Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,417 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

SPUU opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.01. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

