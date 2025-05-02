MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

NYSE:MP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

