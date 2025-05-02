Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,285,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,799 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 68,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 92,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.