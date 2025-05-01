Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,295,742 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $626,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,485,217.34. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,551,014.60. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,011 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.2 %

GWRE stock opened at $204.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.44, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

