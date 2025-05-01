Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.14. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

