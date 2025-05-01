StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to “Hold”

Posted by on May 1st, 2025

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.