Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 528 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $294.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.00 and a 200-day moving average of $342.91. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

