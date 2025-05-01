Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.