Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,776 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.40% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

