BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.09% of BigCommerce worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Stock Down 2.1 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

