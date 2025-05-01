Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.10 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

