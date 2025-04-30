Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,797 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,469.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $980.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.