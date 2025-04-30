General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $271.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

