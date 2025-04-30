Gallo Partners LP Buys Shares of 32,563 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Amphenol comprises about 1.7% of Gallo Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 552,609 shares during the period. 11 Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 205,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,965,000 shares of company stock worth $224,785,900. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

