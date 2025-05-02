Quarry LP Sells 3,828 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quarry LP reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,844.10. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,234 shares of company stock valued at $26,387,645. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

