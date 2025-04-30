Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

