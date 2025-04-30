Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $71,939.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,846.28. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JOBY stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

