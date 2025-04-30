Valley Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,355 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1945 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

