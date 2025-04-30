Samsara BioCapital LLC Invests $63.40 Million in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,768,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,399,000. Septerna comprises 8.6% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Septerna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP V LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $142,337,000. TRV GP VI LLC bought a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,191,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $22,557,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth $11,877,000.

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SEPN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. Septerna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEPN

Insider Activity

In other Septerna news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $57,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,855. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz bought 41,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $248,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,606. This trade represents a 65.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670.

Septerna Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.