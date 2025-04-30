Comerica Bank Sells 8,001 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $370.98 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

