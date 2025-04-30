Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $194.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.