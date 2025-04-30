Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

