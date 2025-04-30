Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $13.43 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of AutoNation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 82,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation Price Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
