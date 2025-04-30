Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 475.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,386,000 after purchasing an additional 136,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $568.91 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $945.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.