Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – April 29th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computing hardware and software. These firms leverage quantum‐mechanical phenomena like superposition and entanglement to create computers capable of solving certain problems far more efficiently than classical machines. Investing in quantum computing stocks involves backing a cutting-edge technology with high growth potential but also significant technical and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,953. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,265,813. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 15,148,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,357,415. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $119.31. 530,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,378. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,932. The stock has a market cap of $962.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 3.00. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

