Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFPM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

