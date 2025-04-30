Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

