Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 33,110 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 864,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 589,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $29,559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 357,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

