Guardian Capital LP Has $27.62 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.18.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

